Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,100 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 431,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.4 days.

OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05.

TCNGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.46.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

