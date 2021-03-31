Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.70. Approximately 22,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 50,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

TMQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trilogy Metals to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$389.30 million and a P/E ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.83.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.0394224 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

