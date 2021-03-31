Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.04

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.04 and last traded at $77.98, with a volume of 63942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.04.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Trimble alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.