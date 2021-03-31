Tripio (TRIO) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Tripio has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and $1.54 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.92 or 0.00651732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00026565 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About Tripio

TRIO is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

