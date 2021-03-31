Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$122.93 and last traded at C$119.01. 212,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 56,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$114.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSU. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$115.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$119.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.28.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$69.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 5.6299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

