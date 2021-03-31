Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Triumph Bancorp worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $9,279,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after buying an additional 388,455 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

TBK opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.97. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.