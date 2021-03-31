Trollcoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $9.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,203.20 or 0.99858520 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00032149 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010467 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00105580 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001374 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

