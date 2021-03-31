TROY Reaches Market Cap of $232.81 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, TROY has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One TROY token can now be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TROY has a total market cap of $232.81 million and approximately $33.22 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00062555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00325174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.98 or 0.00830382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00086452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00030866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TROY

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 tokens. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

