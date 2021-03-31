TrueDeck (TDP) Trading 53.3% Higher This Week

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 53.3% higher against the dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $389,087.66 and approximately $18,518.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00050090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.65 or 0.00634677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00068015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00026307 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

