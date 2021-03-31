TrueFeedBack (TFB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $500,390.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $15.58 million and $500,390.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.88 or 0.00644961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TFB is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

