Truist Financial Corp Acquires 3,219 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Ecolab worth $76,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.62.

Shares of ECL traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $213.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.98. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.31 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

