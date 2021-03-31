Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 233.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,299 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.25% of L3Harris Technologies worth $99,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 130,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 42,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 26,922 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.16. 6,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,141. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $209.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.07.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.