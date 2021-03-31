Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427,058 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $111,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

VOE traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,019. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.14 and a twelve month high of $138.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

