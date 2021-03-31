Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Target worth $81,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,360. The stock has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $201.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

