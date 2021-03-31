Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,597 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Autodesk worth $68,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after buying an additional 935,865 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after buying an additional 449,149 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Autodesk by 471,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after purchasing an additional 188,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Autodesk by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 807,948 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,699,000 after purchasing an additional 184,532 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,565,912. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $7.64 on Wednesday, reaching $276.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,976. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.11. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.52 and a 1 year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

