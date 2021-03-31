Truist Financial Corp Buys 129,765 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,556,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,765 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.43% of Tyson Foods worth $100,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 374.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 581,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,464,000 after acquiring an additional 458,880 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,301.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 59,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,788. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

