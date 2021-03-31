Truist Financial Corp Buys 293,820 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,820 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Unilever worth $75,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Unilever by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,905,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 43,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,322. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $58.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

