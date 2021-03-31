Truist Financial Corp Buys 9,255 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of FedEx worth $95,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in FedEx by 37.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in FedEx by 17.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 252,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 37,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in FedEx by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.27.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.04. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

