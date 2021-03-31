Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,903 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Capital One Financial worth $119,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $127.27. 5,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,544. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.96. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

