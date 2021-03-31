Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,803 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Cerner worth $72,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 409,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.23. 23,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,537. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.34.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

