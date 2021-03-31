Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,484 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.70% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $113,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.25. 15,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,543. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $119.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average is $105.01.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

