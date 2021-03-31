Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,440 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.51% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $67,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SCHG stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $129.64. The company had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,736. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.21 and a 1 year high of $137.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.37 and its 200 day moving average is $124.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

