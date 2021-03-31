Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,029 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Verisk Analytics worth $88,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Insiders sold a total of 4,790 shares of company stock valued at $820,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $177.15. 2,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,812. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

