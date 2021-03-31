Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 849,135 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 12,617 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.52% of Akamai Technologies worth $89,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,014 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.41. 4,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,471. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.75 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.58.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

