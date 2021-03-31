Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,274 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.55% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $84,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VONG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,179 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,494,000 after acquiring an additional 139,743 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.04. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,691. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $262.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th.

