Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 49,592 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $134,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after purchasing an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $4.25 on Wednesday, reaching $327.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,185. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.67 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

