Truist Financial Corp Has $108.60 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,497 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of HCA Healthcare worth $108,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,446 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,104,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

NYSE HCA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,268. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.74 and a 52 week high of $194.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,798.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.