Truist Financial Corp Has $122.01 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.18% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $122,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $828,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,506,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,904,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

IWV traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.55. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,129. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.09 and a twelve month high of $240.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.25.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

