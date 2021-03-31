Truist Financial Corp Has $67.80 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,833 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of U.S. Bancorp worth $67,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.55. 61,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,183,491. The company has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

