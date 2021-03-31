Truist Financial Corp Has $71.09 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,663 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $71,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,567,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,343,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,036,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,806,532. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

