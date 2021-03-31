Truist Financial Corp Has $80.85 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,591 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.15% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $80,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43,901 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 597.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 472,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 294,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $70.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average is $67.10. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $71.37.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

