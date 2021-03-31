Truist Financial Corp Has $82.43 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,106 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.39% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $82,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.11. 8,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.