Truist Financial Corp Has $82.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,564,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,374 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of The Charles Schwab worth $82,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.61. The company had a trading volume of 52,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667,843. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $564,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $409,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,392,180. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

