Truist Financial Corp Has $87.22 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Northern Trust worth $87,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Shares of NTRS traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.11. 6,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $107.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.51.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

