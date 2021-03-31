Truist Financial Corp Has $99.02 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Nasdaq worth $99,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.51. 2,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,001. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $151.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.97 and a 200-day moving average of $133.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

