Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of BlackRock worth $102,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $4.37 on Wednesday, reaching $753.63. 1,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,596. The stock has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $718.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $679.91. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.90 and a 1-year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

