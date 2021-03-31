Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 288.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686,495 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.89% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $66,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,854. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.36.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

