Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059,442 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Oracle worth $133,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after acquiring an additional 540,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $671,427,000 after buying an additional 637,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.02. The company had a trading volume of 82,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,526,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average is $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $46.04 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

