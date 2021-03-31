Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469,809 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.41% of CBRE Group worth $86,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after buying an additional 5,345,602 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,429,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,828,000 after purchasing an additional 900,140 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,500.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 646,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,786 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,735,000 after purchasing an additional 575,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,941. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average is $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

