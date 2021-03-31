Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,444 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.50% of PTC worth $69,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,365. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $5.56 on Wednesday, reaching $137.56. 7,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,795. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.96. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $147.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

