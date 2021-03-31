Truist Financial Corp Purchases 13,813 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Global Payments worth $91,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 111,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 66,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GPN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

NYSE GPN traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $202.95. 4,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.55 and a 1-year high of $216.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 121.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.