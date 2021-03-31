Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,121 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $93,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.50. The stock had a trading volume of 611,160 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

