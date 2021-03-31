Truist Financial Corp Sells 113,578 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,127,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 113,578 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.44% of Hologic worth $82,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after acquiring an additional 808,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,634,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,392,000 after acquiring an additional 148,541 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after buying an additional 382,831 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,635. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

