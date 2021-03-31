Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,758 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.34% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $105,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$82.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,686. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

