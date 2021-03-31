Truist Financial Corp Sells 28,365 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,365 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Activision Blizzard worth $88,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

