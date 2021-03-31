Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,727 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 38,373 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.63% of F5 Networks worth $68,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $888,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 69,253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,618. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $215.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.75 and its 200 day moving average is $168.57.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,073. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Cowen boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.78.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

