Truist Raises Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $160.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

NYSE EXP traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.36. 14,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $136.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $437,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,845.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,072 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,092. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,669,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,543,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after purchasing an additional 271,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 516,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

