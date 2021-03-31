Truist Securiti Weighs in on Aptinyx Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Aptinyx in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.47. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Aptinyx by 5,066.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Aptinyx by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aptinyx by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

