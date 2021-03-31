TrustSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $355.29 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for $4.35 or 0.00007338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $355.29 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00062246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.72 or 0.00331527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $464.27 or 0.00782407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00087822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00029671 BTC.

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,600,773 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

