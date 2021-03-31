Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.98). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNP. Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $9.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

